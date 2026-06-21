Clearwave Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of Clearwave Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $411.42 and its 200-day moving average is $363.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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