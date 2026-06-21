Clearwave Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,589 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $403.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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