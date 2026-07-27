Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN - Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,562 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 956 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 201.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 975 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company's stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $32.11 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 803.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.90). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.4676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Clearway Energy's payout ratio is presently 4,675.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Clearway Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $41.00 target price on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Clearway Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy Group NYSE: CWEN is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company's portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway's generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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