Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Position Raised by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Free Report) by 572.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,083,029 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 15,393,507 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.0% of Castle Hook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 3.17% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $240,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,391,397 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $722,318,000 after buying an additional 6,447,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,278,156 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $388,814,000 after buying an additional 3,632,150 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,358,230 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $164,117,000 after buying an additional 5,855,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,039,851 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $133,372,000 after buying an additional 1,286,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010,913 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $97,733,000 after buying an additional 1,195,035 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.80 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. sold 214,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,870.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,708.22. The trade was a 53.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

See Also

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