Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF - Free Report) by 1,059.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,247 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 290,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 819.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. sold 214,308 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,870.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,474,708.22. The trade was a 53.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CLF opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company's integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

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