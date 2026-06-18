Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 799,977 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,438,000. Hauser Brothers GmbH boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 2,877,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,383,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 916,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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