Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,672 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $505,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7%

MDLZ stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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