Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report) by 845.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,908 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 374,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.25% of Climb Global Solutions worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 116.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 607,680 shares of the company's stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 326,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 315.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 321,215 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 246,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 189,851 shares of the company's stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 87,380 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,416 shares of the company's stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 42,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Global Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 2.88%.The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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