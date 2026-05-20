CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Acquires 382,690 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 382,690 shares during the period. Nebius Group makes up 3.0% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.30% of Nebius Group worth $63,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,193,647 shares of the company's stock worth $246,193,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Article Title

Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Article Title

Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Article Title

One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Article Title

DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: New competition is adding pressure: Google and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture, raising concerns that well-capitalized rivals could challenge pure-play infrastructure providers like Nebius. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 661,835 shares of company stock worth $122,524,959 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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