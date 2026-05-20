CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Decreases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong trimmed its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,799 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 493,343 shares of company stock valued at $35,864,569 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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