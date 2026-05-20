CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock worth $99,167,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5,230.41 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $310.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.36.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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