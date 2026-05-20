CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 887.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $321,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,056.29. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,995 shares of company stock worth $2,886,140. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $129.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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