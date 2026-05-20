CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New Investment in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned 0.16% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ondas by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

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Ondas Price Performance

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.25 and a beta of 2.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%.The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONDS

Ondas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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