CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $99,918,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,934,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

KEYS opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

More Keysight Technologies News

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Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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