CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Sells 119,585 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 119,585 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.5% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities increased their target price on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $273.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said its latest quarterly results benefited from strong AI-related demand, with management highlighting a “record quarter” and continued momentum in advanced chip spending. The earnings-call recap suggests investors are encouraged by the company’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Lam Research Rides AI Wave to Record Quarter

Lam Research said its latest quarterly results benefited from strong AI-related demand, with management highlighting a “record quarter” and continued momentum in advanced chip spending. The earnings-call recap suggests investors are encouraged by the company’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Separately, B. Riley raised its price target to $385 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, citing AI investment that is accelerating faster than expected. Morgan Stanley upgrades Lam Research (LRCX)

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Separately, B. Riley raised its price target to $385 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, citing AI investment that is accelerating faster than expected. Positive Sentiment: More broadly, Morgan Stanley lifted its wafer fab equipment outlook and reshuffled ratings across semiconductor equipment names, reflecting expectations for a longer and stronger cycle, with improved NAND momentum supporting the group. Semicap stocks: Morgan Stanley raises WFE outlook and shifts ratings

More broadly, Morgan Stanley lifted its wafer fab equipment outlook and reshuffled ratings across semiconductor equipment names, reflecting expectations for a longer and stronger cycle, with improved NAND momentum supporting the group. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that U.S.-China semiconductor talks may ease export and supply-chain tensions are also helping sentiment across chip equipment stocks, though the outcome remains uncertain. Potential Beijing Thaw Puts Lam Research Export And Supply Risks In Focus

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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