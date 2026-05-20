CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $16.84 Million Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 241,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $16,835,000. Rocket Lab accounts for approximately 0.8% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,301,568 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $110,268,000 after buying an additional 1,738,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,237 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $120 from $73 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s earnings report, signaling continued confidence in demand trends and growth prospects.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Rocket Lab to $120 from $73 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s earnings report, signaling continued confidence in demand trends and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong momentum after Rocket Lab’s record quarterly revenue and raised analyst enthusiasm, with commentary pointing to a “major catalyst ahead” tied to the company’s launch and satellite business.

Multiple articles highlighted strong momentum after Rocket Lab’s record quarterly revenue and raised analyst enthusiasm, with commentary pointing to a “major catalyst ahead” tied to the company’s launch and satellite business. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab also benefited from broader excitement around the space sector following SpaceX IPO speculation and upcoming Starship-related headlines, which helped lift RKLB earlier in the session.

Rocket Lab also benefited from broader excitement around the space sector following SpaceX IPO speculation and upcoming Starship-related headlines, which helped lift RKLB earlier in the session. Neutral Sentiment: Some trading-focused coverage said a technical signal helped push Rocket Lab shares higher intraday, but the move appeared driven more by momentum trading than a company-specific fundamental update.

Some trading-focused coverage said a technical signal helped push Rocket Lab shares higher intraday, but the move appeared driven more by momentum trading than a company-specific fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The stock later came under pressure as rising Treasury yields and inflation worries weighed on growth stocks, triggering a rotation out of space and aerospace names.

The stock later came under pressure as rising Treasury yields and inflation worries weighed on growth stocks, triggering a rotation out of space and aerospace names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that enthusiasm around the expected SpaceX IPO may be cooling the recent space-stock rally, while at least one analyst remains on the sidelines, suggesting some investors view RKLB’s valuation as stretched after its rapid run-up.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,449 shares of company stock valued at $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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