Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark lowered Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.19.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.23, a PEG ratio of 205.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $246.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.09, for a total value of $13,057,795.98. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,912 shares of company stock valued at $125,199,636. 10.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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