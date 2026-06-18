Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 13,689 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,389 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 168,970 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in Amphenol by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,118,428 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 243,078 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here