Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,572.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,389.44. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,938.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $734.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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