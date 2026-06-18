Clough Capital Partners L P Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 526.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,610 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,710 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,945,000 after acquiring an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 956,770 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.84 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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