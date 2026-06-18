Clough Capital Partners L P Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,550 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.4%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $211.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $214.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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