Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $2.10 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Get Viking alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 19,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Viking in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 11,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $1,047,997.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,868,092.50. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130 in the last three months.

Viking Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $97.20.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.Viking's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: VIK has strong technical momentum, trading near its 52-week high and above key moving averages, which suggests continued investor confidence in the cruise operator’s growth outlook.

VIK has strong technical momentum, trading near its 52-week high and above key moving averages, which suggests continued investor confidence in the cruise operator’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Viking, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and price targets that cluster near or above current levels, including recent upgrades and a $108 target from Loop Capital. Analyst report

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Viking, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and price targets that cluster near or above current levels, including recent upgrades and a $108 target from Loop Capital. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage comparing VIK with another leisure stock and broader “shipping stocks” watchlist pieces may keep the name in focus, but they do not appear to provide a direct new catalyst for Viking’s business.

Recent coverage comparing VIK with another leisure stock and broader “shipping stocks” watchlist pieces may keep the name in focus, but they do not appear to provide a direct new catalyst for Viking’s business. Negative Sentiment: EVP Richard Marnell disclosed multiple share sales over the past few trading days, including larger transactions on June 12 and June 15. While he still holds a sizable stake, insider selling can raise caution among some investors. SEC filing

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here