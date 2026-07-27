Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $812,000 Investment in Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.07% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEHR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $714,153.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 169,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,773,623.57. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.99 and a beta of 3.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $126.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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