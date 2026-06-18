Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 343,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $11,848,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.11% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

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