Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. $TXT

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 193,430 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $16,861,000. Textron makes up approximately 1.5% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.11% of Textron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $466,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,787 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8,087.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,492 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,439,000 after acquiring an additional 424,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,781 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,455,000 after acquiring an additional 405,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Textron Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.53%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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