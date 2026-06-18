Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 10,080 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in RTX were worth $25,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.47 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $189.41.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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