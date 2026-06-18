Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 12,420 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,865 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.07% of Everest Group worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 12,322.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 321,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,519,000 after buying an additional 298,391 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1%

EG stock opened at $337.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.31. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.41 and a 200-day moving average of $333.18.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Barclays upped their target price on Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $373.73.

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About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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