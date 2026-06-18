Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 14,276 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 252,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $113,961,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $4,047,000. Finally, Align Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $118,315,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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