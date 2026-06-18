Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 59,560 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Clough Capital Partners L P trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 59,560 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,064,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9%

LMT opened at $531.09 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $542.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and GM Defense announced a new partnership to strengthen U.S. defense manufacturing, improve supply-chain resilience, and speed production of critical systems, which could support future revenue growth. Lockheed Martin, GM Defense Collaborate to Strengthen America's Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base

Lockheed Martin and GM Defense announced a new partnership to strengthen U.S. defense manufacturing, improve supply-chain resilience, and speed production of critical systems, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed also reportedly secured additional large defense orders, including GPS IIIF satellite, sonar, F-35 sustainment and missile-related contracts, reinforcing the bull case that demand remains strong despite geopolitical noise.

Lockheed also reportedly secured additional large defense orders, including GPS IIIF satellite, sonar, F-35 sustainment and missile-related contracts, reinforcing the bull case that demand remains strong despite geopolitical noise. Positive Sentiment: New articles highlighted Lockheed’s advanced radar and undersea warfare portfolio, suggesting ongoing investment in higher-priority defense technologies that can help sustain backlog and long-term earnings visibility.

New articles highlighted Lockheed’s advanced radar and undersea warfare portfolio, suggesting ongoing investment in higher-priority defense technologies that can help sustain backlog and long-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin marked 75 years of manufacturing excellence at its Marietta, Georgia facility, a positive long-term branding and operational message, but not an immediate financial catalyst. Lockheed Martin, Government Officials Tout Site's 75 Years of Manufacturing Excellence and a Strong Future

Lockheed Martin marked 75 years of manufacturing excellence at its Marietta, Georgia facility, a positive long-term branding and operational message, but not an immediate financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about an Iran peace deal could cool some near-term defense sentiment, but analysts argue it is unlikely to eliminate defense spending needs or Lockheed’s longer-term demand backdrop.

Reports about an Iran peace deal could cool some near-term defense sentiment, but analysts argue it is unlikely to eliminate defense spending needs or Lockheed’s longer-term demand backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be digesting Lockheed’s prior earnings miss on both EPS and revenue, which remains a reminder that execution needs to improve even with a strong backlog.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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