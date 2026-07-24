Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $220.97 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $299.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 4.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 over the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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