CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in CME Group were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $406,029,000 after acquiring an additional 777,571 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after acquiring an additional 588,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ CME opened at $298.86 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.17 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.07 and a 200-day moving average of $288.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

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