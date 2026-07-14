CMS Energy Corporation $CMS is Mattern Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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