Coastwise Capital Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Lam Research comprises 1.3% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $364.81. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $283.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here