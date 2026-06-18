Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Cigna Group $CI

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. Cigna Group makes up about 3.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $285.27 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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