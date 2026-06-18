Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 0.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Crown were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $426,086,000 after purchasing an additional 670,412 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Crown by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,666,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,011 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $200,286,000 after buying an additional 215,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Down 0.3%

Crown stock opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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