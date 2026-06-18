Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for 2.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,603,187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $757,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 51.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2,067.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,303,915 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,015 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $400,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,263,000 after acquiring an additional 974,567 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $149.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here