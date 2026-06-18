Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises approximately 2.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 2.3%

UAL opened at $115.83 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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