Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 0.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. President Capital began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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