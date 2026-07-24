CocaCola Company (The) $KO is Liberty One Investment Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,359 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,850,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,734,417,000 after buying an additional 1,992,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,816,697,000 after buying an additional 1,195,581 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $85.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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