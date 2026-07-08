CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 273.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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