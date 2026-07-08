CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Acquired by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 275.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock worth $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Finally, Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.88.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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