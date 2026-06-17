CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,843 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,820 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL's holdings in CocaCola were worth $101,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 16.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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