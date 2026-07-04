CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,452 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,001 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 4.0% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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