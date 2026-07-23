CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,104 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in CocaCola were worth $134,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $82.32 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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