CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Holdings Lifted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1,763.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383,332 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,201,742 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises about 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of CocaCola worth $257,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FreeGulliver LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 7.9% in the first quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company's stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 311,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 173,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustico Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Article Title

Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Article Title

Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst-style pieces argue investors could do better in other dividend stocks or Pepsico, which may create mild competition for Coca-Cola among income-focused buyers. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $82.19 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $353.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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