Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,485 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Cogent Strategic Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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