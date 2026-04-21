Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,592 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 54,265 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Get CTSH alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognizant Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognizant Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here