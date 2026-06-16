Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Acquired by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Cohu comprises about 3.3% of Meros Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.76% of Cohu worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Cohu by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,042.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cohu and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of COHU opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $65.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 172,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,103,177.84. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $608,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 343,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,103,217.28. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,136 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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