Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Cohu worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 2,042.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,674 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cohu from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Cohu and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.62. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.14 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 10,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $460,026.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,399.20. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 45,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $2,105,079.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,245,597.78. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,136. Insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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