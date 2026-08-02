Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 93,437 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Cohu by 183.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 50,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cohu by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,015 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cohu

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $608,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 343,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,103,217.28. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director William Bendush sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,689.20. The trade was a 23.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cohu

Here are the key news stories impacting Cohu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Cohu reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $149.0 million, ahead of the $144.2 million forecast. Results benefited from AI-compute demand, higher tester and recurring-service sales, and a favorable product mix. COHU Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on AI Compute and Favorable Mix

Cohu reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $149.0 million, ahead of the $144.2 million forecast. Results benefited from AI-compute demand, higher tester and recurring-service sales, and a favorable product mix. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of $163 million to $177 million, well above the $146.6 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued momentum from high-performance computing and semiconductor test demand. Cohu jumps on strong Q2 results, guidance

Management forecast revenue of $163 million to $177 million, well above the $146.6 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued momentum from high-performance computing and semiconductor test demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuations: B. Riley lifted its price target from $65 to $69 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham analyst Charles Shi also reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $65, citing accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. B. Riley analyst action Needham analyst action

B. Riley lifted its price target from $65 to $69 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham analyst Charles Shi also reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $65, citing accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability remains a concern: Although adjusted earnings were positive, Cohu posted a GAAP loss of approximately $0.2 million for the quarter, alongside a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Investors may therefore focus on whether improving revenue and mix can translate into sustainable GAAP profits. Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cohu Stock Up 3.3%

COHU stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company's 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.20 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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